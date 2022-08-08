PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We will kick off the new week with more heat! The heat advisory remains in place until Monday night.

Morning temperatures around the Portland metro area should be in the 60s. There may be some spots outside of downtown that actually hit the 50s. By afternoon, temperatures will top off around the lower- to mid-90s for Portland. Some may break into the upper 90s while others to the south may only hit the upper 80s.

A reminder from the NWS in Portland to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Just like Sunday, there may be a bit of a smoke haze up in the sky. This will likely not limit the temperatures, and it shouldn’t impact the air quality at the surface. This will be the backside of our third heat wave of the summer.

There will be some more triple-digits out there Monday but they should stay confined to locations from central Oregon up through the lower Columbia basin. Conditions will remain hot and dry across the state (outside of the coast), with more chances for lightning and passing storms for the central Cascades.