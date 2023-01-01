PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Year’s Day is an average day in Portland — as long as you’re talking about the weather.

Sunday will begin cloudy and chilly in the Portland metro area but the temperature should reach around 44. That’s the average high for New Year’s Day and our expected low of 34 is also the average.

The dryness continues throughout Sunday before rain sneaks into the forecast for Monday with a high around 40. Temps throughout the week will range between 40 and 50.

If you’re looking to go skiing, Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline each saw 4 inches of new snow on Saturday.

So even though 2023 is starting out average, there’s no reason it has to be an average day for you. Kick off your new year in the best way you can.