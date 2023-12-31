PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for dry weather for your New Year’s Eve festivities, your wish is coming true.

Saturday night’s system pushed east and dry weather is moving in for the remainder of Sunday from the Oregon coast to the Cascades. In fact, New Year’s Day should also remain dry across the region. Perfect weather for any indoor or outdoor New Year’s Eve and New Years Day plans.

Temperatures are expected to range from the low 50s at the coast to the upper 40s in the Willamette Valley for daytime highs. We are also expecting no travel problems along the Interstate 5 corridor or over any mountain passes.

Now that’s a New Year’s Eve forecast we can all appreciate.

Hope you all had a great 2023 and here’s to a great 2024 start.