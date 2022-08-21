In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, late afternoon sun sparkles off the Willamette River through downtown Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday.

A layer of morning clouds will be there to start Sunday, but they will dissipate quicker than Saturday. This marine layer will not have the same structural integrity as Saturday’s cloud deck. That means earlier sunshine, which will warm our temperatures.

Temperatures start in the lower 60s and warm to the mid to upper 80s for the Willamette Valley.

High pressure will break down to a weak trough come Monday and Tuesday, which will again take our temperatures back a few degrees. That will not be consistent for the full week.

Warmest temperatures will be coming out of central and northeast Oregon Sunday and we may have some spots trying to push the triple-digits.

For those of you thinking about heading out to the final day of the Oregon International Air Show, you will have a blue sky with a radiant sunshine coming through. Grab the sunglasses for the viewing and be prepared for some warm temperatures.