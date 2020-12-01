No hibernation needed; Sunny days to start meteorological winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a rainy November, you may be thinking about sprucing up the laundry list of things you have for rainy days. However, you may want to plan on putting up the lights or you may want to prepare a nice December hike because the weather is going to be dry for the next week.

We finished the month with 5.28 inches of rain in Portland, which is actually below the monthly average. Not bad compared to what we had last year, which was one of the driest November years on record. We ended up with 3.76 inches more than 2019.

You’ll notice that this is the wettest November in years, with the last wet November back in 2017. November was starting to feel like a completely different identity from what we are used to around here. It was nice to bring the rain back in, but it’s not going to be a wet start to our December as our weather pattern becomes relaxed for a bit.

We will wake up with fog around the valley on our first day of December. I expect fog for just about everyone in the Willamette Valley. Dense fog is possible, with limited visibility. If we can bring in some dry air and also increase the wind tomorrow, we will have a shot to break out of that fog. However, it’s possible areas south of Portland, may keep that fog around beyond lunch time. Let’s count on temperatures in the mid 40s with the potential for some upper 40s if the sun comes a shining! We will go with a high of 46-49 for your Tuesday afternoon in Portland.

You’ll notice that the wind is increasing through the day. It will be that easterly wind out of the Gorge that should help us out with the fog around Portland. It’s possible that the wind starts hitting the 10-20 mph range by later in the day. The stronger wind will likely push through the area on Wednesday. On top of the morning fog, there may be some areas that are cold enough for frost.

Circling back to the rain, December is our second wettest month out of the year. Just like November, we are shooting for over 5 inches of rain. You may remember 2015 where we had over 15 inches! It’s hard to forget that December. With likely up to 7 dry days to start the month, we may find it tough to reach our average for December. You know a good atmospheric river in the winter can bring in water quick. With no rain in sight, we will take advantage of these sunny and dry days.

By the way, happy meteorological winter!