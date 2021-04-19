No more 80s in the forecast but we’re still cooking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We aren’t talking about 80-degree temperatures this week, but we are still talking about temperatures at least 10 degrees above our normal April average.

Usually, 70-degree weather would be a major conversation, but after having a record-breaking high on Saturday of 83 and temperatures back to the 80s Sunday, it’s going to seem cool — but, it’s not. We should be down into the lower 60s for this time of year in April.

Walking out the door today, you can expect sunshine with like a light east breeze. Expect temperatures in the lower to mid-50s, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. There will be some passing clouds during the day, especially later in the afternoon. Most of the clouds should be higher and it won’t be enough to really block out the sunshine coming in.

How about the rest of the state? Clouds again for the Oregon coast, with some sunshine coming through at times. The morning may bring some fog as well. Temperatures for you folks should top off near 60 degrees, cooler if the clouds stick around through the afternoon. Clouds will be heading our way, as we discussed above, but it will be sunnier for most other neighborhoods.

Areas of the Gorge trying to hit the 70s and then central and eastern Oregon cooling down a bit with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. No rain in the forecast, if there are any drops coming, it will be for the coast in the morning.

The powerhouse ridge that was over our region is going to breakdown briefly, allowing for those clouds to come in today. However, it redevelops to the west and that will keep our region sunny and warm through midweek. As long as we have this ridge around, we are going to avoid any sort of rain around here in Portland.

The next chance for rain? Saturday.

What about our fire danger this week? We are still concerned to start the week, because conditions are still worrisome. Temperatures aren’t going to be as warm, but, it’s very dry and the wind will be picking up Monday.

There will be better conditions for any sort of burning plans that you may have by the weekend. Unfortunately, we just can’t fix how dry it is overnight.

We are looking forward to some more April showers by the weekend and we may turn the pattern over to some cooler and showery weather by next week. For now, the wind will be running out of the east to northeast tomorrow around Portland. It may top off in the mid-20s tomorrow by the afternoon, stronger for folks to the east. Notice the onshore flow coming from the coast, that is going to keep those temperatures down.