No more dry days this year; rain to finish 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If mother nature had an end-of-the-year resolution, it would be a decision for rain. That is exactly what you can expect for your Wednesday forecast, starting early and staying firm. Unfortunately, there aren’t many days left this year for a rain check, so we have to deal with the next two head on. Expect the rain to already be here early in the morning. Many locations will start to see rain overnight. Futurecast at 7 a.m. has plenty of rain up and down the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley. This is just going to be the start of the rain for the day, expect it to stay busy most of the day.

You can get an idea of the scale of this system that is moving in today. If we look at the Pacific Ocean, the magnitude of the system stretches from northern California all the way north to British Columbia. The area of low pressure is northwest of Vancouver Island tomorrow afternoon. As that front sweeps through during the day, that is when it will be the wettest. Right behind this system we have brief ridging, which may leave us some dry moments for New Year’s eve. We have another rain maker in the distance and that arrives Friday and we will then stay busy for the weekend.

With that rain moving in for the valley, we no doubt have winter weather for the Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory for Government Camp in effect until Thursday morning at 4 a.m. Expecting a lot of fresh snow for the ski resorts and that includes the mountain passes. The heaviest snow will be later in the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. As that moisture is moving in, there may be some winter weather for the Upper Hood River Valley on Wednesday. We can’t rule out some snow down to Hood River proper as cold air holds. A concern for a moment of freezing rain and a wintry mix for the Parkdale area.





For the most part, this is mostly going to be a mountain event for Oregon. Largely the temperatures are just going to be too warm for anything lower in elevation. You can see just that from the weather model below of snowfall accumulation through Thursday morning. The snow is limited to the Cascades, and the Blues and Wallowas. West of the Cascades, we appear to see very little snow. I am watching some of the higher elevations in Clark and Cowlitz county, where there may be a brief window for snow. Snow levels generally above 2,000ft heading into the morning hours.

What about the temperatures for the day? After a cold Tuesday morning and one of our coldest December afternoons too we should warm slightly for our midweek. Southwest wind around 10 mph that should keep us slightly mild. Likely around average or a bit above average for the day. Where will the cold air likely hold? For those of you out in Baker City, you may find it challenging to warm up, likely seeing some light snow later in the day with the moisture moving your way.