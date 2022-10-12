PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland weather remains unusually hot and dry as easterly winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the Willamette Valley.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the region isn’t forecast to see rain for at least the next 7 days.

“Some long-range models hint at a cooler, wetter pattern for the last week of October,” Bayern said. “Perhaps we will finally flip the switch to normal fall weather by then. This will be something we monitor.”

An air quality advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality remains in place through Friday. AirNow.gov states that Portland air quality is moderate today. This means that people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, should limit activity and reduce the amount of time spent outdoors.

“Smoky and hazy skies continue as east winds push more surface smoke into the eastern Vancouver metro area today,” Bayern said.

Record highs are forecast for the week. | KOIN 6

The Portland area is also forecast for record highs this week. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames reports that, despite cooler 40 to 50-degree morning temperatures, daily highs will hover around the low 80s for the remainder of the week. These temperatures are expected to break or tie temperature records today, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.