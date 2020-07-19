No rain, plenty of sun to wrap up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have now entered double-digit days (consecutive) for no measurable rain in Portland. It’s not saying much, because we know July is dry, but we have had very little rain this month in the first place. We are going to keep the stretch of dry weather in the forecast likely all week for the Willamette Valley. Right now we are still coming in at .05″ of rain for the month of July in Portland.

The weekend will finish dry and we will fall below .40″ of rain for the month as of July 19. With that, there will likely be no improvement for the drought status because there will be no moisture to work with. Just about 91% of the state is at some level of drought.

Here we go for Sunday morning with a weak marine layer bringing the clouds for the Oregon coast and that stretches up to Washington. There may be a few clouds Sunday morning around areas of Portland, but it’s mostly going to be a sunny day. Those under the clouds, may have some very minor precipitation, but there shouldn’t be much if any. Count on a nice blue start for the rest of the state, especially those for central and eastern Oregon. If you’re feeling up to an early morning, it should be a nice morning to scout out comet NEOWISE in the NE horizon.

By the afternoon, those clouds on the Oregon coast should fall back enough to bring back more sunshine. Mostly a north to northwest breeze, with the strongest of the wind for the southwest Oregon coast. Overall, the wind should be relatively relaxed with dry conditions around central and eastern Oregon.

Lastly, I want to share an image of the Rosland Road Fire that is down near La Pine over in Deschutes county. This satellite image is of the smoke plume, coming from the visible satellite on Saturday evening. Dry conditions will remain, but the wind shouldn’t be a massive challenge come Sunday and Monday.