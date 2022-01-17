No rain? No problem, at least not at the moment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a booming start to the month of January with lots of rain and mountain snow, we have hit a slow period of the winter.

It has been quiet for more than a week, with a whopping .30 inches of rain since Jan. 8. The region has seen two dry weekends in a row, and we are on a three-day stretch of no rain. That doesn’t sound like much if it was the summer, but we are in the middle of January, which is one of the wettest months that we have out here.

The good news: we had 4 inches of rain in the first seven days of the month, which means we are still above average around here; in addition, the mountains still have plenty of snow to work with. However, drought conditions continue and we are looking for more snow to help us out in the long term. Swipe through the slideshow below to see the current drought conditions around the region.

Although our Monday is expected to be dry, we are going to have some rain moving through Tuesday through Thursday. This may be enough to bring in half an inch of rain or so. That is going to be the best that we get for quite some time. We are expecting another dry weekend, making it three in a row.

Below is an extended forecast into next week, which suggests high pressure holds firm and the chance for rain is limited to potentially nonexistent. Just to toss this out there, we usually have around nine days of no rain in January. We are currently at six days, with the likelihood for 10 days by the time we get to next Monday. It will be something if we reach our rain average for the month, while also seeing double-digit days in January with no rain. I think this is going to happen, due to the overabundance of rain early in the month. Don’t get me wrong, we have had some dry January years. Most recently, in 2019, we only acquired 2.79 inches of rain.

Why do we think it’s going to be a dry and quiet stretch? There are cues that a large area of high pressure will perch itself over the west coast late this week, holding stubbornly through a chunk of next week. This matches up with other weather models that are also calling for more dry conditions. There is an example of the forming high pressure in the weather pattern graphic below. This is going to push the storm track to the north of the Pacific Northwest (PNW). It may mean some cold and active weather to the east.

This surely doesn’t mean cold and active weather for our mountains. The snow probabilities are low for the next two days and the amount of snow is even more scarce. Also, the location of the snow may only be concentrated over the Blue and Wallowa mountains. Helpful for that part of the state, but it won’t do much for the Cascades. We are expecting some snow for the Cascades too, but it won’t be much. Anthony Lakes will be the ski resort that finds the most snow in the coming week.

For now, we just enjoy what we have. A warm and sunny January day can help with the winter blues. The 101 inch base at Meadows is more than enough.

We will reevaluate the situation near the end of the month.