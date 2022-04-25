PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is no secret that we are having one of the busiest April months in quite some time. We broke snowfall records, there have been power outages from storms, and we are on the verge of having one of the wettest and coldest Aprils on record.

We have also increased the snowpack across the state, helping out the snow water equivalent for the season. Our last week of the month is going to appear tamer than the rest, but it will still be busy.

Before we jump into the forecast, let’s take a look at what we have accomplished so far. We have had 17 days below average in temperature, leaving our month at -3.3 degrees below average, which is on pace for potentially one of the coldest Aprils on record (46.5 degrees, 1955). The rest of the month is expected to be cooler than average. Will it be enough to drop our average into the top 5? We will find out this weekend.

If we happen to dip outside the top five, it will be because of the warm weekend we had in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If you swipe to the next graphic, you will find the current rain total for the month. We have only had five dry days this month and we are looking at a week that may bring in a shower in, just about each day.

We are currently sitting at the eighth wettest April on record in Portland. We had one day with over an inch of rain, and two days bringing in over half an inch of rain. However, it was a group effort this month, with most days dropping some rain for Portland. Will we make it any higher on the list? If you swipe, you can see two weather models that are projecting rain totals through Thursday night. One would springboard our rain total to number one, the other, in the top five. With five full days to bring in more rain, we can definitely make the list. I would feel confident with Portland finishing around the top four, surpassing the 1955 rain total. A reminder that the 1955 year was the coldest on record.

Let’s look out the next day or two and discuss what is going to help with both of those variables above. We have a cold pool of air just over the top of us Monday. This type of setup usually brings in more cool showers for the Pacific Northwest (PNW). This setup is also advantageous for thunderstorm development. That could be enough to form a convective cell that produces a downpour or two.

Those types of storms can really add to the rain totals; however, they are very hit or miss. If you swipe through the suite of graphics below, you will see the cold air moving in over the top of us with the dynamic nature of the futurecast by the afternoon Tuesday. This is going to be the scattered showers that may turn to a storm for the northern Willamette Valley and points north. You can find the thunderstorm potential graphic mixed into the slideshow below.

If we take that cold air and carry it over the mountains, it lends a hand to more snow. That will happen this week as well, as temperatures stay cold enough for mountain snow. Although the snow totals are going to lean on the lower side, it is still beneficial for the area. Not only is the snow useful, but the cold air is keeping the snow levels down. This will keep the temperatures aloft cold, preventing any of the snow from melting off.

The tandem of a cold and wet April has been both lucrative and preservative!