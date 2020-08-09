No signs of extreme heat or rain coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re a full week into the month of August and we have yet to see a 90-degree day in Portland.

Now the last 6 years, we’ve had at least five 90-degree days (or more). It’s still early in the month but we just haven’t hit the August heat yet. 2019 brought at least 6 days at 90 or above and in 2018 we had 10!

This week, we may have one or two chances, but we will mainly be below average around the Willamette Valley. The last time Portland didn’t have a 90-degree day in August was in 2000. It is highly likely that we will see one before the month finishes.

Check out the temperature trend through Friday. We will wrap up the weekend in the lower to mid-80s and then flirt with 90 on Monday. We then fall back down to seasonable or below average daytime temperatures for the remainder of the week. That means we may end up smack dab in the middle of the month with potentially zero 90-degree days.

We will know by Monday!

What is the weather pattern looking like? We will be tapping into high pressure the next two days. It won’t build to much in the Pacific Northwest (PNW), but it will be enough to feel like summer. This will lead to sunny weather with fewer clouds, especially in the morning hours. This is because more of a dry northerly wind will help prevent a marine layer from hitting the Willamette Valley. However, by midweek, we have an upper-level trough moving in. That will take our near 90-degree temperatures to start the week straight down to the 70s by Wednesday. Will this bring rain in? Likely not, but the clouds will increase midweek. It is possible that some patchy rain shows up for the coast on Thursday, but likely staying dry elsewhere.