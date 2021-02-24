No signs of slowing down the mountain snow this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is something about the view of Mt. Hood with all that snow, right?

February has been extremely beneficial for the mountains, where the snow has just been coming down heavy in waves, especially the last few weeks, and there are no signs of that snow coming to an end anytime soon.

We have more winter weather for the mountains approaching us at the end of the week, giving all the Portlanders who want to get up on the mountain to do some skiing or snowboarding more lovely powder to explore. We’ve had an inverted season, where we started off with great snow, slowed down significantly, now bringing back the heavy snow for the month of February. We will take whatever we can get and the La Niña winter has been working out very well for the businesses up on the mountain.

Mt. Hood 2.24.21

Let’s just go backwards briefly so we can see what has happened over the course of just three days. We were sitting in the green for most of the local basins, with the snow water equivalent (SWE), in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

This is good news, with well above the normal to the east and slightly below down for central Oregon. You can see some of those in the graphic below. Well we had more snow early this week and we are making another small boost entering midweek right before our next winter storm.

We have taken a small leap in the Willamette basin, taking us right to 100 percent of normal (2981-2010). What is the most impressive, over the three day event, is the snow for the Hood, Sandy, Lower Deschutes region, jumping from 105 to 114 in that short period of time. We also had a significant jump over in the Umatilla, Walla Walla, Willow slot. You know what is going to happen from Thursday to Saturday? We are likely going to have something similar.

Government Camp, Oregon – Becky C.

Below is a line graph that will help show the growth over the last four months. What you can really focus in on, is the blue line, which is also the SWE. You can see the sudden spike, almost a straight vertical line, for the month of February. That spike helped put us over the red line which is the median SWE. I do not see that line flattening out in the near future. We will check back in when we get into early March to see how that blue line is doing. I expect it to continue to soar, making for a wonderful ski season up the mountain. Check out this photo coming out of Government Camp, of the wonderful snow. Such a magnificent view in the winter.

It does look like the snow has finally melted around Portland, with a beautiful view of east side out of the KOIN tower camera today. If you focus in the distance you can see the snow top of the mountains, Mt. Hood especially. That is the view we are going to be accustomed to for a while as the snow keeps a coming for the Cascades and surrounding mountain ranges.

There is a winter storm watch for the mountains starting Wednesday night and that will stick around until Friday afternoon. It remains to be seen if this will be transitioned to a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory, but based on the criteria of snow, it may turn out to be a winter storm warning.

Regardless, we will get the snow, we will get some gusty wind. The snow levels are going to be around 2,500 feet, but the heavies of the snow above 3,500 feet. I think the timeframe that will bring in some heavy consistent snow, will likely be Thursday late morning through the afternoon.

Check out our snowfall futurecast by Friday night! That is some major snowfall for the mountains and down through Government Camp. Now, this resolution is doing the best it can, but it does have a hard time with elevation spikes and proximity. With that knowledge, the higher totals will definitely be concentrated on the mountain above 5,000 feet for the ski resorts. However, Government Camp may still pick up more than a foot of snow, pushing 2 feet, by the time we get to Friday. Travel will be impacted.

Speaking of travel, from Thursday night into Friday, when snow will still be coming down, the passes should collect a hefty amount. You’ll notice that the northern Cascades will pick up more than those passes farther to the south. Government Camp may collect half a foot to a foot of snow just in that time period. US 26 will be snowy and you will need winter gear for travel (chains, etc.).