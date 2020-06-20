Feeling like a ‘no-sizzle’ summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, summer is here. Doesn’t feel like it? A cold front is on its way today with showers favoring the north end of the Willamette Valley and NW Oregon coast. If you’re south of Salem, don’t expect much for rainfall today, just cloudy and cooler, low 70’s. Expect lingering light showers Sunday morning, mostly hugging the western slopes. Dry before noon for Father’s Day.

High pressure takes over starting Monday. We may be in for a solid five days with warming temperatures and no rain. Potential to reach nearly 90 by Tuesday.

Summer Solstice

Notice, it’s not our proximity to the sun that gives us summer, it’s our angle. When the northern pole is pointed toward the sun, the northern hemisphere experiences summer season. Aphelion, furthest distance from the sun, happens about 2 weeks after the first day of summer. Millions of miles away is a lot to wrap your mind around, but here are the numbers. In early January the earth was 91, 398, 199 miles away from the sun. By July 4th in a couple weeks, our planet will be somewhere around 94, 507, 635 miles away.

(NASA/Genna Duberstein)

Why is Alaska known as the land of the midnight sun? The north pole of our planet is pointing more directly at the sun this time of year.

Your best chance to see brilliant glowing clouds from the mesosphere in twilight is this time of year. The time lapse below was captured by SkunkBayWeather.com in the Pugit Sound, WA early Thursday morning.

Noctilucent cloud formation process

This weather optic is described by the Met Office UK.