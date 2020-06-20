Feeling like a ‘no-sizzle’ summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, summer is here. Doesn’t feel like it? A cold front is on its way today with showers favoring the north end of the Willamette Valley and NW Oregon coast. If you’re south of Salem, don’t expect much for rainfall today, just cloudy and cooler, low 70’s. Expect lingering light showers Sunday morning, mostly hugging the western slopes. Dry before noon for Father’s Day.
High pressure takes over starting Monday. We may be in for a solid five days with warming temperatures and no rain. Potential to reach nearly 90 by Tuesday.
Summer Solstice
Notice, it’s not our proximity to the sun that gives us summer, it’s our angle. When the northern pole is pointed toward the sun, the northern hemisphere experiences summer season. Aphelion, furthest distance from the sun, happens about 2 weeks after the first day of summer. Millions of miles away is a lot to wrap your mind around, but here are the numbers. In early January the earth was 91, 398, 199 miles away from the sun. By July 4th in a couple weeks, our planet will be somewhere around 94, 507, 635 miles away.
Why is Alaska known as the land of the midnight sun? The north pole of our planet is pointing more directly at the sun this time of year.
Your best chance to see brilliant glowing clouds from the mesosphere in twilight is this time of year. The time lapse below was captured by SkunkBayWeather.com in the Pugit Sound, WA early Thursday morning.
Noctilucent cloud formation process
This weather optic is described by the Met Office UK.
Noctilucent clouds are extremely rare collections of ice crystals, occasionally appearing in late clear summer evenings after sunset, but before it gets completely dark. They become visible about the same time as the brightest stars appear and often stay visible after dark because they are still reflecting sunlight due to their great height. They are higher up than any other clouds, occupying the layer of atmosphere known as the Mesosphere, and are only seen at latitudes between 45°N and 80°N in the Northern Hemisphere, and equivalent latitudes in the southern hemisphere. They are seen less often in the southern hemisphere as there is very little land and very few people there. Only the southern tip of Argentina and Chile, and the Antarctic are at the correct latitude. Like many clouds, noctilucent clouds need water vapour, dust, and very low temperatures to form. Low temperatures are easily attainable in the Mesosphere, but water vapour and dust are in short supply. The dust may well come from tiny meteors from space, although dust from volcanoes or man-made pollutants may add to these. Scientists believe that the moisture comes through gaps in the tropopause, or perhaps forms from the chemical reaction of methane and other chemicals.Met Office, the national meteorological service for the UK
