PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here.

We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).

Monday will begin in the 60s with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-80s. Quite the swell forecast to just spend time outside around the yard or checking out the local parks. If you’re thinking about taking the bike in for your morning commute, it will be a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s — but warmer for that commute home.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see get an idea of the forecast in your area.

The warmest temperatures will be east of the Cascades on Monday. Temperatures are expected to top off around the lower 90s. There is a small threat for some early morning thunderstorms through the high terrain around Pendleton and Baker City on Monday. Those should lose some of the support from the winds aloft by mid-day.