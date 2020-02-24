No winter threat here, with spring-like weather to close out February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When February comes around in the Pacific Northwest, it’s just about the time when the clouds and rain may start feeling old.

However, we know that this time of the year is still very important for preventing drought and building our water supply. With an encouraging start to the month, we have now drifted away from that wet pattern and turned to a dry pattern. The February rain calendar currently has us at a -1.64 inch departure for the month with just six more days to catch up.

Although we are going to finish the month a little over our average dry days, it’s not going to be that drastic (maybe 11 or 12 days, with the average being nine). It’s been the days that we’ve seen rain that has been unimpressive. With meager rain totals outside of the .51 inches that we recorded on Feb. 15.

With that being said, we have a few more chances to wrap up the month, including potentially a few drops late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This will likely just be a trace or a very small amount. Our next shot for some real measurable rain will likely fall on Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will pave the way to a mostly dry forecast until the weekend. The next disturbance will roll through late Friday into Saturday. The weather pattern will help show that cooler air sweeping down from the Gulf of Alaska and that disturbance should ruffle the feathers enough for some action. With that being said, that system will likely only bring around .10 inches of rain at this time. Not nearly enough to boost us to our average.

With that being said, if you’re planning a hike or two this week, it’s going to be cooperative weather for exploring. A few chilly mornings, so you may need to bundle up at the start of your hike, but the afternoon will feel good. Notice the 60-degree temperatures by the time we get to Thursday and Friday, talk about some pleasant weather. Seize the day!