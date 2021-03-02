Not as much spring in the tank Tuesday, but still pleasant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – No one would argue that the 60-degree day on Monday was just what the doctor ordered. It paired nicely with the first day of Meteorological Spring. However, we are going to take a small step back Tuesday before we have another chance for some above-average temperatures. We have a brief disturbance, cutting through the Pacific Northwest to a nearly cut-off low that is sitting there west of California. It shifts more to the east by midweek. That will help toss some warmer air in our direction. We don’t always have negative weather because of the influence of low pressure.

Temperatures are still projected to top off near average tomorrow in the mid 50s. There may be a few locations that are a bit cooler, mainly to the northwest. You can see in the graphic below the idea of temperatures likely a bit below average from around Marion county up north with more of an impact over the Olympic Peninsula through the Puget Sound. We will see most of the area back to the orange and red for Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is an idea of those temperatures for Tuesday: Warm in the Willamette Valley, again temperatures likely in the lower 60s around Eugene. The wind will be stronger over near The Dalles and through Hermiston and up north through the tri-cities area. This is where the temperatures will also be warmer, pushing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind will be running mostly out of the west and southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Snow levels will be around 5,500 to 6,500 feet before falling back down below passes likely Friday into the weekend. Overall warmer through Oregon, outside of some colder air still socked in near Baker City and the mountains there.

It’s possible we have another nice sunrise tomorrow morning.

What a colorful Monday morning across the PNW. 😍 @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/PhNHLYATs4 — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) March 1, 2021

There will be some clouds extending through the Oregon coast and that will drive northeast into Washington. There should be some breaks through the day tomorrow. The sunnier it is, the warmer the temperature will get for us around Portland. Weather models are pushing some of the clouds in by the afternoon and evening. It’s more of a morning issue I believe with decreasing clouds through the afternoon, but we may have some higher clouds rolling through in the second part of the day.