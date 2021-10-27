Not much of a break before our next atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s going to be a battle between high pressure and incoming moisture today. Expect a cloudy start around Portland with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Wednesday morning starts off above average, but the afternoon finishes below average. That means it will not warm up during the afternoon hours.

After about four days of breezy weather, there’s finally a brief pause to the wind as we enter our midweek. I believe most of the morning will be more dry than wet. A warm front arrives later in the day, which will offer the chance for light rain to develop as it rides northeast over the top of a decaying ridge of high pressure. Before that warm front moves in our direction, there will be some moisture around, but I wouldn’t count on many showers until that front.

Expect showers and rain to be hanging around until the end of the week. We tentatively have a dry weekend coming, but that may change. From The Dalles down south through Central Oregon, we are not expecting any rain to start the day. Sunshine is expected to start the day, clouds increasing by the afternoon.

Futurecast has the warm front moving in by dinner time, which is when rain is expected in Portland. There may be some pockets of moderate to heavy showers out near the Oregon Coast. If you have any evening plans that will take you outside or involve travel, you should be prepared for the rain.

We aren’t quite to the point of the year where the average high is warmer for the coast than the valley but sure have been pretty close to the same temperatures late in the month of October. It’s been below average this month, with an average high temperature of 62 degrees, where we should be closer to 65.

Today expect high temperatures around the mid-50s from Astoria to Pendleton. Slightly warmer for some locations farther south in the Willamette Valley today. You can swipe through the graphics below to get a visual idea of your forecast and upcoming weather.