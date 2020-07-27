Not one, but two meteor showers in peak view Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With comet NEOWISE slowly becoming a bit fainter in the night sky, you may be looking for the next event to chase, but you don’t have to wait very long because we have two meteor showers that will be at peak viewing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Southern delta Aquariids and alpha Capricornids will be the main attraction. Between the two meteor showers, you will have the opportunity to catch a handful of meteors and even the potential fireball in the night sky.

The delta Aquariids will produce more meteors to view, but they don’t typically have the same type of fireballs and excitement for the mid-latitudes as the Capricornids. It is more likely to catch a fireball from the Capricornids than from the Aquariids. However, the Capricornids may produce less for viewing and may be more sparse, producing around five shower members per hour.

Courtesy of The American Meteor Society

Let’s talk about the moon lighting for this event, because that is typically what can drown out the view. The moon will be at first quarter moving to a waxing gibbous, which mean it is getting closer to a full moon.

According to the American Meteor Society, the moon will be 66% full, but should allow for dark hours to see the meteors. Below is a photo that will help you get a general idea of where you may catch a fireball or meteor soaring through the sky.

How about our weather forecast for this event? Let’s start with the cloud conditions for late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We should have a mostly clear night for the exception of some patchy clouds for areas of Northeast Oregon. It shouldn’t be enough to ruin the view if you find a place outside of any other obstructions. Temperatures should hover in the lower to mid-60s with a few locations falling to the upper 50s by early morning Wednesday.





Enjoy the viewing and make sure to submit photos to the KOIN Weather team here!