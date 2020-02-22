Not quite time for spring with showers on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One week left in February and it feels like we jumped ahead to mid-March. You may have noticed this week more flowers blooming, birds chirping, and wouldn’t you know it, the bugs are stretching their legs too.

We’re going to start the weekend with valley morning temps above freezing, thanks to high clouds creeping in. Daytime highs Saturday will vary from the low to mid 50’s. Clouds increase and you might even feel a quick sprinkle by the evening.

You’re more likely to encounter rain Saturday along the northern Oregon coast and western Washington. East of the Cascades you’re mostly in the clear. Heads up to beachgoers Saturday: sneaker waves are in the forecast for the south-central Oregon coast: Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. A large swell is building over the weekend, possibly 20 to 25 feet.

On Sunday a strong front will bring more widespread light to moderate showers, backed by southerly wind gusts to 30 mph at the coast and valley. We’ll max out at 50° in the valley.

Ski lovers rejoice on Sunday. The Cascades are likely to pick up nearly a half-foot of snow or more. The lion’s share goes to the northern Cascades. Either way you slice it, colder air will be something to consider as freezing levels drop from 6000′ all the way to 2,000′ over the course of the weekend. That means, expect winter driving with some blowing snow Sunday through early Monday morning.