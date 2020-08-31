Not ready for summer to end? No worries, we’ll have plenty of heat this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s understandable if you were thinking summer was just about over. Last year we recorded our final 90-degree day on Aug. 28.

However, this won’t be the case, since summer heat is sticking around the first week of September and potentially through Labor Day and beyond. This isn’t going to be a gradual build of heat either, since the temperatures are going to jump a good 10 to 15 degrees from Monday to Tuesday afternoon.

In fact, the temperature trend looks more like late July to early August this week. If you felt like you missed out on summer, you have another chance to enjoy the heat for potentially a good 5-10 days. We may keep the 90-degree days in the forecast well into next week and could result in our longest 90-degree stretch of the summer.

Feast your eyes on the temperature trend for the week. We will be hovering in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week. The weather models are bobbing a bit on the daytime high come the weekend, but I would anticipate temperatures near 90 or above.

It is safe to say that Monday will feel much different than the other days this week. The first weekend of September is also going to feel different than the last weekend of August where temperatures were in the 70s. With that, August wrapped up the month with four 90-degree days and we may end up with four or more by the time we get to Sept. 10.

Let me show you the weather pattern for the first week of September. As you could imagine, a large area of high pressure builds over the west. This is going to allow for that bubble of heat to build and those surface temperatures to start increasing.

What is looking more likely is that this ridge is going to stay put for quite some time. That means the cooler weather will remain north and the action will stay there too, keeping areas like Alaska cooler and colder air dipping down towards Minnesota.

Morning meteorologist Kelley Bayern makes a good point here…is your AC unit still ready to perform?