PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some are dreaming of a white Christmas, but temperatures remain above average by nearly 10 degrees in Portland this weekend.

Even those heading to Oregon’s Cascades will find little snow as Timberline’s normal December snow depth slips below normal by nearly 24″. This comes as very little snow is expected over the mountains for the next week.

Portland wills see afternoon highs Saturday climb into the low to mid 50s. High, thin clouds will remain as sunshine and calmer winds are expected.

Drier and warmer weather is more than ideal for those wanting to spend time outside doing festive holiday activities. Saturday evening’s Christmas Ships will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Peacock Lane visitors will enjoy the holiday lights while dry skies remain and temperatures remain warmer than normal.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. A few more clouds will start to increase Sunday as Oregon and Washington prepare for the next round of rain.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s week of weather as temperatures remain above average.

Rain chances will start to increase by the start of next week. That comes with the return of near-average temperatures by Monday before a gradual warming trend returns.