November coming to an end with one more rain event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – November is coming to an end and we still have at least one more rain system to add to our monthly total.

It’s been a wet month and our rain totals have exceeded the normal average by over an inch. We have brought in 6.21 inches of rain in Portland and that total will go up by the end of today. Be prepared for morning showers and a wet ground. The steady rain should slow down by sunrise, leaving behind scattered showers for your morning commute.

I definitely expect the roads to be wet this morning. You may need to spend a little extra time getting in to downtown. It looks to dry out by mid-day, with even the potential to break through the clouds by afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers are possible for the coast and southwest Washington most of the day. Rain totals are probably going to press around .15 to .25 inches of rain in Portland. A few weather models are projecting more, so there may be some areas that end up closer to .30 to .45 inches. That will likely be the spots that are hugging the Cascades or out near the central Oregon coast. If you swipe through the graphics below, you can get an idea of the rain totals in the area.

The leftover warmth from all the thanksgiving meals and ovens will be hanging around on Monday morning. Temperatures are going to be in the lower 50s from Salem up to Kelso. It will be another balmy day, but it won’t be as warm as the weekend.

We may be close to a record high temperature in Portland Monday because the temperature at midnight could still be fairly warm. Once that rain and the front arrives, it will drop about 7-10 degrees. It’s likely we rebound back to the mid 50s today. The record high is 58 degrees, so we may even push the record in the afternoon hours. It will be a day where you don’t need that winter rain jacket, but just that light one that you can toss on over a flannel.