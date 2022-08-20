PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days.

Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.

Then, we’re inching closer to 90 degrees by Sunday. Morning clouds will be limited and more of a northerly flow will take over for the day. You can still experience heat-related illnesses at 90 degrees, so take care of yourself and your neighbors.

The next hot stretch of days in the forecast could be the middle of next week. Model guidance is suggesting the upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.