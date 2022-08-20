PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days.

Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.

Then, we’re inching closer to 90 degrees by Sunday. Morning clouds will be limited and more of a northerly flow will take over for the day. You can still experience heat-related illnesses at 90 degrees, so take care of yourself and your neighbors.

The next hot stretch of days in the forecast could be the middle of next week. Model guidance is suggesting the upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

  • The muggy meter shows us how uncomfortable the weather could be when we factor in humidity and temperature.
  • Weekend forecast at the coast: upper 60’s
  • Latest drought monitor shows us nothing has changed week to week.
  • On average the last 90-degree day in Portland is Sep. 6. But we have recorded 90’s through the month of September before in Portland.
  • This is the last of record warm lows that occurred Thursday August 18.
  • This is only the 3rd time since record keeping began, Portland has recorded a warm low of 70 or higher in the month of August.
  • There were only 2 other times Portland recorded a warm low at or above 70 in the month of August and that was just last year 2021.