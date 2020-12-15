Now this is the type of December that feels familiar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now on an eight-day stretch of rain in Portland – and it’s not going to end any time soon.

A couple of those days we brought in a trace, but we couldn’t rule out the rain. The weather pattern has now settled in and we are experiencing December the way it should be. The only exception: it has yet to be cold in the valley. We are still waiting on that cold arctic air to move our direction, surely to arrive this winter. For now, the rainy days keep going. The jet has been more active, with systems continuing to develop in the Gulf of Alaska.

Clouds coated over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) Tuesday, leaving Portland gray and wet. Satellite imagery holding thick clouds inland and broken marine cloud behind the front. Showers still possible with the afternoon.

As expected, the coast range and foothills of the Washington Cascades have seen the higher rain totals today. Portland coming in with over one-tenth of an inch so far this Tuesday. It’s possible we double that by the end of the day, if we find a shower or two in the afternoon.

Below is a chart of the month, you can find the precipitation broken down by days. By the time we wrap up our Tuesday, we will be closer to 1.35 – 1.50 inches of rain in Portland. A reminder that we should be finishing the month over 5 inches of rain. Will we make it? I think it is going to be tough, but we are going to at least find another 1.25 – 1.50 inches by the time we wrap up the weekend. The coolest daytime high that we have had so far is 42 degrees, with our warmest December day coming in at 54. There hasn’t been much of a spread otherwise.

If eight days of rain felt like a lot, well don’t look now, but the seven-day forecast remains pretty wet. We are forecasting rain each and every day until next week.

Right now the tides are peaking, leading to tidal overflow for the Oregon and Washington coast. Coincidently, it is also the time of the year that we are working with the king tides. What exactly is a king tide? It is essentially a slightly more dramatic high tide. The National Weather Service continues the Coastal Flood Advisory through the afternoon until 4 p.m. Expecting some minor flooding for the coast, from Long Beach, Washington, all the way south to Lincoln City, Oregon. At the same time, there is also a High Surf Advisory because of large waves and hazardous surf through Wednesday morning. Please be careful out along the coast line the next day. Potential sneaker waves and the swell may be more energetic.

We would like to share this photo of the waves crashing in yesterday at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay, Oregon. This photo is from Michael McGlone. The waves were putting on a show!