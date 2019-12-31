Atmospheric river taking aim, this time for NYE

Have plans for NYE? Make sure you bring an umbrella

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Got plans for New Year’s Eve? Well, another atmospheric river is expected to arrive just in time for your evening plans.

Expect a quiet start on Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies and cold temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain moves into areas of the very north coast by the early morning. PDX could see sprinkles in the morning, but noticeable showers start closer to the afternoon hours.

Heavier rain works in for the evening, paired with gusty SW winds. It’ll be a blustery New Year’s Eve night. Highs tomorrow jump to the low 50s and will stay warm through midnight.

Rain totals for Tuesday evening could be around 0.5″ through New Year’s Eve. Snow levels will also bump well into the 9,000-10,000 foot range overnight before lowering again Wednesday morning. That being said, there’s more in store for the mountains this weekend.

As for the rest of the week, expect showers and cooler weather to kick-off 2020.

The mountains will start to pick up some decent snow by the end of the week. Current forecast snow totals on Mt. Hood are close to 12 inches through Saturday.