Occasional storm to add afternoon pizzazz for coast and valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little pizzazz to our weather this afternoon as a deepening area of low pressure moves towards Vancouver Island. This is increasing the wind for areas of the coast and we have some instability available for the front moving through this afternoon. The whole system, which is quite robust, extends from California all the way north into Canada. These are the systems that look impressive from visible satellite, so we captured an image of that below. Quickly behind this system, we should have a brief moment of high pressure which will allow for sun breaks Thursday and hopefully some dry time for NYE.

Meteorologist Kelley Bayern posted the satellite and radar around lunchtime, picking up on the very heavy rain and thunderstorms around the Portland metro area. This is going to be a quick burst of rain for the area as the intense rain travels east. Behind this main batch, we should have more scattered action this afternoon and evening. Still holding on to the chance for a t-storm for the coast and valley.

It's raining cats & dogs outside! Heavy rain showers through the #PDX metro area now. Be care of standing water on the roadways. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/2jhKychYIW — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) December 30, 2020

Here is a good idea of the thunderstorm potential spots for the day. I think it’s very likely that we have a few isolated t-storms to the I-5 corridor or even east. With that said, the chance is stronger in that slice of light green below. Just a reminder to make sure you head inside if you hear thunder!

Weather models have that area of low pressure around 987 mb and chugging slowly to the southeast by 4 p.m. There is no shortage of moisture with this system, with the models keeping plenty of rain and mountain snow in the picture for this evening and tonight. The second graphic in the slideshow is going to be early Thursday morning. That area of low pressure weakening and only finding a way to the Olympic Peninsula. We can’t rule out some additional morning rain and mountain snow. It should start to dry up the course of the day.

With all that moisture and snow levels low enough for the passes tonight, we can expect some snowy passes. Most passes collecting 4-8″ of snow and that does include over on 1-84 at Cabbage Hill. Meacham may even pick up 8-12″, with a winter storm warning in effect until 3 p.m. on Thursday. Please be prepared for winter travel tonight and Thursday.

Give the GIF below a second and you will have the opportunity to watch the visible satellite show off the busy Pacific Ocean. We have multiple systems brewing and that is going to lead to a wet stretch of weather for the Pacific Northwest. Where you see the swirling, that is cyclogenesis, those are going to be the development or strengthening of our next rain makers. Satellite is a helpful tool for us in the PNW as we monitor storms moving over the Pacific Ocean. Stay dry today!