PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday.

There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some isolated showers develop around the northern Willamette Valley. However, most of Sunday should be dry south of Portland.

The day begins with clouds, some in the form of patchy fog, and temperatures around 50 degrees. The afternoon will warm to about 58 degrees. As the slow moving front moves south through the day, showers will increase. We expect a wet day for northwest Oregon out in Astoria. Rain for those in Clark and Cowlitz counties much earlier than the rest of us.

Halloween will begin wet. Right now, it appears that the front and rain will pass south of Portland by early afternoon. This should help dry out the Portland metro area for Halloween. However, be ready for a wet ground and even a few isolated showers. Rain expected for those in Marion County around trick-or-treating time. Cool and showery most of the week, some dry time Thursday.

