PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, we are back to the work week. After a sunny and record-setting warm weekend, the October rain and wind returns Monday and sticks around through about mid-week.

Rain will arrive Monday morning along the Oregon coast and then into the Willamette Valley around lunchtime as the first system arrives. Expect light amounts of rainfall with this system. Wind along the coast will pick up from the south and may gust as high as 30mph.

Temperatures will feel a lot more like fall this coming week, with highs in the lower 60s along the coast and in the valley. The average high temperature for October 9 is 68 degrees in Portland. Our high temperatures will linger slightly below normal for most of the week before we finally dry out and return to near-normal high temperatures by late in the week.

Rain total forecast for October 9, 2023 (KOIN) The day planner for October 9, 2023 (KOIN)

On Tuesday, another stronger system arrives and brings with it plenty of additional wind and rain. Winds are expected to gust as high as 40-45mph along the coast Tuesday and as high as 30mph in the valley Tuesday.

Later in the week things will begin to dry out and warm back up. Thursday and Friday look to be the two dry days of the week.