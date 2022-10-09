PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October.

Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast in your zone (4 pm temperature).

Temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday morning. There may be a few areas of patchy fog, for the exception of the Oregon coast which will have a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Most mornings this week have been dealing with fog here locally. We are expecting less moisture near the surface so we may avoid that issue this time around. Highs return to near the mid 80s for the day.