PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport.

Records were set all across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Saturday — Portland hit 87 degrees, shattering the old record of 80 degrees set back in 2015. In Salem, the high of 92 shattered a record that went back 121 years to 1901.

More 80-degree weather is on the way Sunday in the Willamette Valley. The hot and dry east wind will come to an end, which means temperatures along the northern Oregon coast will cool off. There will also be a lot more fog and low clouds Monday along the coast as the wind turns back to onshore. Astoria and Seaside reached into the 80s on Saturday. They will likely top out in the 60s on Sunday.

Air quality in the valley will remain an issue through Monday evening as a ridge of high pressure remains locked over the Pacific Northwest. Still no significant rain in the forecast through mid-week, but there are signs of a pattern change as we get closer to next weekend.

Rain could finally make a return to the Portland area, with temperatures cooling off to where they should be this time of the year.