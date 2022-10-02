PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When temperatures are 15 degrees above average, you know you have a sizzler coming. Yes, of course, it’s relative. Yet, we have some warm summer temperatures showing up for another day.

A warm and dry east breeze has cranked up the temperatures this weekend. High pressure prevents any clouds from moving through Sunday. We will be leaning on the cool side around sunrise, but temperatures warm quick. The Portland Marathon will have just about perfect weather for the returning event. Temperatures will be running on the warm side by noon.

A strong ridge of high pressure will hold through the week, promoting summer-like weather until next weekend. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s once again on Sunday. The east breeze will slow down Sunday night which will drop the temperatures about five degrees come Monday. Regardless, still above average and warm.

There will be no rain in the forecast for the first week of October.

