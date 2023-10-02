PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we enjoyed a lovely dry and sunny Sunday, we’ll start the new week with some damp roadways and sidewalks as numerous showers are forecasted throughout the Portland metro on Monday. The moderate to heavier rain showers in Portland and Clark County will show up in our late morning hours.

By mid-afternoon our forecast calls for light rain and then we’ll finish out our Monday with more moderate to heavier rain showers. The total rain forecast for Monday in PDX ranges from a quarter of an inch to a little over an inch.

The big storyline of the week —

We’ll see a big jump in daytime high temperatures!

Highs really start to build by mid-week. We go from a predicted high of 56 degrees on Monday to Friday’s forecast of 82 degrees.

Drier skies also work their way back into the forecast by mid-week into the weekend.