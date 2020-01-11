ODOT: Dangerous driving conditions, avoid Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation released a warning for the dangerous road conditions up to Mt Hood on Saturday.

Due to heavy snow, high winds, poor visibility and numerous spinouts, ODOT has called the driving conditions hazardous. ODOT has closed parts of Oregon 35 and said that other closures may be necessary throughout the day.

ODOT warned travelers to avoid Mt. Hood if possible until Monday when the mountain will hopefully be seeing improved conditions.

