ODOT: Mt Hood road conditions ‘treacherous,’ delay travel

Travelers are advised to avoid the area if possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising travelers to take caution or delay travel all together on Sunday until road conditions improve near Mount Hood.

ODOT said that conditions have remained treacherous on the highways around the mountain/ Heavy snowfall, spinouts and high winds continue to bring down trees and reduce visibility in the area. Early Sunday morning, a tree fell and knocked down a sign bridge at US 26 near OR 35, blocking each lane until crews were able to clear it.

Anyone traveling between Bend and Portland are advised to avoid US 26 and instead use Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge.

This week, they take a look at a drop in temperatures and some wet weather headed our way. Does that mean snow for the Portland-metro area? Or, will it all stay as rain?

