PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As an Arctic front arrives in the Pacific Northwest, bringing well-below-freezing temperatures Friday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead for safe travels — warning that abandoning vehicles can be dangerous and expensive.

“There are many reasons why people abandon vehicles on or next to highways, from severe weather to breakdowns or other emergencies. While it may seem easy to simply leave your car, it’s important to know that abandoning your vehicle can be dangerous and costly,” ODOT says.

The agency encourages drivers to be prepared and have a plan for trips. Drivers can check ODOT TripCheck to make sure their vehicle is ready for the conditions. ODOT also emphasizes the importance of regular car maintenance before winter travel, noting many abandoned cars are left after a breakdown.

The department says abandoned vehicles are hazardous and will be towed. Ahead of winter weather Friday evening, officials advise commuters to stay home or plan for remote work if possible to lessen the chances of people getting stuck on the road if snow starts to stick around the metro area.

Next, ODOT says, “don’t be a hazard,” and urges drivers to pull vehicles as far off the road as possible if they must leave their cars.

ODOT also encourages drivers to signal for help and to call law enforcement if they leave their vehicle and let them know where the car is, why it was left, and when they plan on returning.

If you do not have a way to call, ODOT says to leave a note on the dash with contact information and your plan.

ODOT warns this may not stop your vehicle from being towed, but it can make it easier to communicate plans.

If you cannot leave a note, ODOT says leaving the hood up, putting cones behind your car, or turning on hazard lights are also a good way to signal that you need help.

ODOT says their crews or Oregon State Police will put a tag on abandoned vehicles with information on when they found the vehicle. The department warns that cars blocking traffic may be towed immediately, and cars not blocking traffic may not be towed for three days.

If their abandoned vehicle is towed, people can call ODOT or OSP, officials tell KOIN 6 News. Additionally, ODOT will send a certified mail letter to the vehicle owner notifying them of the tow. ODOT says the letter would be sent out within 24 hours after the vehicle was towed.

ODOT warns that Multnomah County uses a different system when it comes to tows. Unlike the rest of the state, Multnomah County uses AutoReturn to coordinate tows. AutoReturn will also notify vehicle owners if their car was towed.

Additionally, ODOT has a snow-tow protocol if many cars are abandoned, and will mark cars with ribbon before they’re towed. ODOT says when the cars arrive in a tow yard, the tow company will then put the cars in the AutoReturn system for the owner to claim.