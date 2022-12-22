A person in Washington County drives in the snow. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are urging drivers to limit all non-essential travel when Arctic air blasts the region on Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has already started preparing roadways for ice.

Upper elevations are always a concern during winter weather, but Don Hamilton from ODOT said they’re focused on lower elevations too.

Crews were reportedly out overnight de-icing major roadways throughout Portland and into the mountains. Hamilton said crews focused on de-icing all major highways in the area, including Sunset Highway and Interstate 205.

Although the winter storm is only forecasted to last a couple of days in the valley, ODOT is expecting issues in the Gorge through next week.

Crews will reportedly monitor Interstate 84 for any major safety concerns, which if present, could prompt a closure of the interstate.

Watch the full interview with Don Hamilton in the video player below.