PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a snowy Christmas for much of the U.S. in 2022.

The publication’s long-range weather prediction suggests that all of Eastern and Central Washington, and areas of Northeast and North-central Oregon may see snow leading up to Christmas Day.

“In most regions, periods of snow showers or flurries are expected to occur in the days leading up to Christmas, which means that many folks will be able to enjoy a White Christmas,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said. “Looming rain threatens to make it a wash down the West Coast and across the South.”

In the Pacific Northwest, the publication says, holiday weather will be mildly cold and rainy with the possibility of wet, slushy snow. Based on the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s prediction map, Multnomah County is located near an intersection of possible weather outcomes and could see snowy, rainy or dry weather.

Much of the East Coast and Midwest, meanwhile, are predicted to have a cold, snowy Christmas.

“In the Northeast, Lower Lakes, Upper Midwest, Heartland, High Plains, Intermountain, and Alaska, expect snow showers in the days leading up to Christmas with temperatures trending colder,” the publication predicts. “Rain showers will turn to snow flurries around Christmas in the Atlantic Corridor, Appalachians, and Ohio Valley.”