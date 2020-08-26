Old Farmer’s Almanac releases winter forecast for Pacific Northwest, US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While we haven’t even had much of a discussion about our upcoming fall weather, why don’t we just take a second to skip that season and talk about winter for a day?

Why? Because the annual winter forecast has been released from the Old Farmer’s Almanac and the Farmers’ Almanac. This, of course, has no connection to our KOIN 6 forecast for the upcoming winter.

However, it’s always a hoot to check it out and see what the thought is for our section of the United States.

This is what the Old Farmer’s Almanac is depicting for the upcoming winter:

What do you think? West of the Cascades is look at a classic “Wet? You Bet!” scenario. If you are east of the Cascades, you fall into the, “Snow Pelting, Then Melting” category.

We do know winter is the rainy season for us in the Willamette Valley and so it is likely that we do have some wet days coming up for our winter. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, some of you may have a few good snowstorms that will quickly melt. Best of both worlds? You can be the judge.

Here is a snip from the Old Farmer’s Almanac: “If you were hoping for a reprieve from harsh winter weather this year, we have some news that just might make you smile. We’re predicting a light winter for most of us here in the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast for a large part of the country.”

On the contrary, the Farmers’ Almanac has a different outlook for the upcoming winter. They are projecting a “Mild, Dry” winter for the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

What are forecasters with NOAA and the Climate Prediction Center thinking for the next three months? It’s leaning towards above-normal chance for temperature and a slightly above chance for precipitation jutting down to areas of northern Oregon from Washington.





What are you hoping for this winter? Just a reminder, summer is still in full force until Sept. 22!