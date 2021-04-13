Omega Block forms, leaves Oregon in warm, dry spell for week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ll have one more chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s around the valley. Eventually we will get back to the 40s with even some morning temperatures pushing 50 later in the week.

You may want that warmer jacket Tuesday morning, the same one you’ve been using the last few mornings. The afternoon warms quickly, bringing temperatures back to the mid 60s by the afternoon. The weather pattern is favorable for this dry and warm weather.

We have an Omega Block forming, which is going to leave the West Coast under the spell of warm and dry weather through the week. We happen to be in the section of the block that will be warm and dry all week. Each and every day will become warmer and warmer in this setup.

If this was in the middle of summer, this would be a time where we start seeing those upper 90s and potentially the triple-digits. We are in April, but it is going to be enough to push us near record highs come this weekend.

I do want to warn you about a morning chill to the air Tuesday. With the wind picking up around the region again, we could have a wind chill. Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the morning after sunrise, if you factor in that wind, it may come off a colder to your exposed skin.

Do I dare say that you should grab some gloves and warmer gear for the morning? It wouldn’t be a bad idea if you’re going out early and you’re going to be exposed to the wind. By the time we get to the late morning, the wind is really picking up through areas of the Gorge and even some parts of the Willamette Valley. Weather models are depicting wind gusts to the 30 mph range. Some locations pushing the 40 mph range.

It’s going to be a dry wind out there Tuesday and you will want to make sure you’re extra careful out there because it is totally vulnerable to fire spread.

Also, for those of you that are in the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and the foothills around the region there, be careful for blowing dust on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a blowing dust advisory for you folks until the evening hours.

That means travel may have an impact during the day and if you’re out there doing any sort of work, be prepared for some dusty low visibility timeframes. That wind is going to be gusty through the afternoon and early evening. By Wednesday, conditions should become more tame from the north to the south.

Courtesy: NWS Pendleton

Lastly, take advantage of all the beautiful flowers out there. The wind may come in and blow some of the blossoms on the trees or it may knock a few flowers around Tuesday. We should have plenty to awe over in the next week as the sun is beaming down and spring is feeling nice and comfortable.

It’s also a great time to check out the wildflowers around the region to on some of the hikes around the state. This would be a wonderful week to do something along those lines because of the weather around here. By the way the temperatures are going to be warming up for everyone!

The Oregon coast on Tuesday should hit the lower 60s, above average days for you. As we approach the weekend, those highs will be pushing the mid to upper 60s. Those of you planning to go up on the mountain, it will feel like a true late spring skiing trip. The only difference is the base is still stacked and the snow is still holding strong. We have plenty of time for some more fresh snow this month, but we have to get the moisture first.