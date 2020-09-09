One day closer to improved weather conditions for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The wind came in quick on Monday and it will try to settle down on Wednesday but we are not quite off the hook today. A very busy and smoky 24 hours and conditions are going to be gusty and dry on Wednesday.

Below is a satellite image from Tuesday afternoon of the brown wildfire smoke spewing across the Willamette Valley to the Pacific Ocean. There is a clear difference between the smoke and the clouds from the satellite. Smoke and air quality issues again on Wednesday, with an east wind allowing for more wildfire smoke to transport west.

For those who had to find ways to avoid it on Tuesday, you will likely have to do it again.

Here is an idea of the wind gusts for early Wednesday. It may not look very impressive, but the locations that are dealing with wildfires will be most vulnerable. The east wind coming down from the mountains is going to have locally strong wind gusts and it’s going to lead to a dry environment.

The Oregon Coast Range will have breezy conditions and that goes for the neighborhoods around Portland and Vancouver. We are on track to see a wind change on Friday! You can read more about that here.

How about rain? We could use one of those good Pacific Northwest (PNW) soakings. Unfortunately, it is nowhere to be found. This has been a dry stretch and the dry weather will likely continue until early next week. The first system to show up, that may bring rain, is set for late Monday night, September 14, to Tuesday morning. That isn’t even set in stone.

If that system does show up, it may not even be enough to get areas that need rain. The good news is, we at least have something in the forecast. We haven’t had measurable rain in Portland since August 21. For Salem, they collected .02″ on the last day of August, but have been equally dry.

A reminder that last September we had nearly 4.00″ of rain. This year it has been extremely dry.