One more cold morning with potential record lows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a cold weekend and we are about to experience the coldest moments early Monday morning to start the new week. A Freeze Warning is in place to start our day with locations likely seeing the 20s. Potential for a few record lows to bust? I think we may have a few.

The Freeze Warning extends from southwest Washington all the way south beyond Eugene. Your morning will start with a chill, temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely and that will last through a good portion of the morning. These are going to be December and January temperatures to start the week. Below is the forecast lows for the morning. This is weather model data, outside of the forecast low for Portland at 30 degrees. Central and Eastern Oregon dropping to the teens and there may be a single digit out there.

With 30 degrees as the forecast low for Portland, we may tie or break a record low for October, 26. The current record is 30 degrees and that was set back in 1963. It’s cold enough for snow but we won’t have anything like that. Just a clear, dry morning for the Willamette Valley. The wind has been strong through the weekend, but it will settle down through the morning.

With that in mind, you can check out the day planner in the graphic below. Sunshine on each and every panel with the wind coming in out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures still cold, but it takes a little time to get that cold air to budge. Still a clear night come Monday, so temperatures will cool again to the upper 30s.

Pick a spot Monday and you should have some sunshine. The Oregon coast will top off in the lower 50s after a chilly morning and that goes for most communities. For those of you in Pendleton and down south to Baker City, temperatures will be sitting below the rest as far as afternoon temperatures go. We will eventually warm back to average, but give it a few days.