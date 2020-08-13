One more ‘cool’ day before we start to warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Your Thursday forecast is going to be quite magnificent as we stay in touch with some below-average summer air for the day. If you enjoyed Wednesday, this will be just about the same, take away some of the clouds. We still have a bit more time before we hit the heat on Friday and then the weekend.

The last little bit of an upper-level trough will keep us connected to cooler air from the north and a northwesterly flow. The heat is creeping up farther and farther as it eventually takes over our region this weekend. The chart below shows the green shade of cooler air over Portland and locations west of the Cascades for the exception of southwest Oregon.

Courtesy of COD

This is sometimes typical for the summer, but check out all the warnings and watches across the mountains and most of the west coast outside of Washington. This is a medley of Excessive Heat Warnings (PINK), Red Flag Warnings (PINK), and an Excessive Heat Watch (DARK RED) that is clipping southwest Oregon. That is a clear sign that it is hot and dry. Once that jet stream starts to move north and the high pressure builds, we are going to have a scorcher around Portland. It just won’t make it overnight. That means, we continue to have stellar weather for your Thursday with a forecast high of 78 degrees in Portland.

Excessive Heat/Red Flag Warnings/ Excessive Heat Watch

This is an idea of the next 10 days in Portland. We surely see the heat take over for a good chunk of the next week. Saturday through Tuesday may be a nice little heatwave for our August. We’ve only had one day so far that has hit 90 and we are setting up for a handful more. Do you have plans this weekend? I would make sure that you prepare for some major heat and maybe think about a day around some water. If not, get your work and activities completed as early as possible so you don’t have to battle much during the day.

Courtesy of WeatherBell

Our average is still 82 degrees for Portland so the temperatures in the upper 70s on Thursday should do just the trick for a bike ride.