Hold on to one more dry day, rain returns tonight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Awesome weather is on tap again today. This time it will be a little warmer, up to 60. You’ll notice a SSW wind picking up by midday. Rain arrives at the coast this afternoon with a stronger southerly wind. Expect wet roads in the valley by the evening, close to 9pm.

We’re entering the weekend with rain and mountain snow. Similar to last weekend snow levels may drop to 1,000′. Coldest air coupled with moisture happens early Saturday morning before sunrise. AND we may also see hail with showers Saturday in anticipation of an unstable atmosphere. Sunday looks mostly dry with a return to warmer spring conditions.

Beyond the forecast don’t forget to spring forward Sunday!