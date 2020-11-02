One more nice day before the November rain arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We surely made the right deal with mother nature to start the month of November. It is warm and sunny and it’s great weather to check out the fall foliage and to clean up around the place.

We have one more day of that swell weather before we turn to some clouds and rain by election day. Now October wrapped up with an average temperature of 56.1 degree which was slightly above average. We had a high of 81 on October 2 and a low of 29 on October 26. That is a pretty wicked range between temperatures! That shows you how quickly the cooler days come marching in by the time the month finishes. We also had the same exact rain total from 2019, which is odd.

Monday is going to start off with sunshine. There may be a few areas that develop some patchy fog, but overall, clear. Temperatures should warm quickly, increasing to about the mid 60s. This may be one of the warmer days of November, so enjoy it. A few more clouds move in by the late afternoon and evening. This is all in front of our next weather disturbance that will arrive on Tuesday.

Speaking of which, this is a preview of that front as it moves in on Tuesday. That means we have a good 24 hours of dry time before the rain kicks in on Tuesday morning. That will start for the Oregon coast nice and early on Tuesday morning. Showers likely starting to develop around Portland in the morning hours, but most definitely by late morning. This won’t be a lot of rain, but enough to make it feel like a November day.

Finally, check out the November temperature and precipitation outlook provided by the Climate Prediction Center. They are projecting a chance for warmer than normal temperatures for many across the United States. That does include areas of Oregon and Washington. We will definitely start the month that way. They are also projecting a wetter than normal month in our region. Of course, we will be tracking all of this as we go through the month and we will have your updates. We could use the rain!