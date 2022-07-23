PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A departing trough keeps the weather real nice for the first part of our weekend. Temperatures around the Portland metro area are going to start in the 50s and 60s and then they will warm to the lower 80s. Expect some cloud cover in the morning with sun coming out through the day.

Saturday is the day to prepare for the heat, if you don’t have a fan or some of the things that may help you out. Don’t forget about the cooling shelters around the area. You can see how the day breaks down in the day planner which you can find in the slideshow below.

If you’re jumping out to one of the local parks, you can count on some morning shade, with more sun beaming down by afternoon. There will be a light northwest breeze coming in to keep things comfortable. Temperatures should hit around 70 for the lunchtime hour, lower 80s by dinner.

Clouds will hold for the Oregon coast, but there should be a slice of blue out there from time to time. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the morning, warming to the mid 60s by the afternoon.

If you’re thinking about a summer hike up near Government Camp, daytime highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Nearly 90 for The Dalles, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler over Hood River. A full sky of blue and sunshine for central and eastern Oregon.

Have a wonderful Saturday.