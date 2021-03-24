One or two more rain events before the month wraps up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab the rain jacket before you leave the house today. We have our next system moving in early and it will keep the day gloomy and likely wet.

We only have a few more rain events popping up in the long-range weather models, meaning this may be one of our final rainy days this month. Rain will arrive to the northwest before sunrise and it will impact areas of the coast and potentially the valley by morning. However, the main surge will start to move in as we go into the afternoon hours. This is when a front will start to enhance the precipitation around the valley.

This system will hang around on Thursday, but it will start to dry up throughout the day. Mountain snow will increase and the heaviest snow will line up around areas of the central Cascades this time.

Courtesy: COD Wed PM

Courtesy: COD Thur AM

Speaking of the drier days that are coming, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), has a 6-10 day outlook that shows most of the west coast under a higher probability to be dry. That does pair up with a lot of the weather models. That means, after our Wednesday event, we likely don’t see much more for the month. At least there is a good chance that we spend most of our days on the dry side. We are eyeing a day right around the end of the month for more rain.

You can probably toss that rain jacket into the closet for a bit and you can bust out the spring clothes that are meant for being outside during a dry day. It may be a good time to start the spring cleaning around the house or yard. If you’re not ready for that, then maybe you can just enjoy the nice weather.

Why are we going to dry out? We have a large ridge to the west of us that will start to build over our region near the end of the week and into the weekend. There have been some minor adjustments to the placement, which may lead to slightly cooler temperatures by the weekend. However, we are still looking at a dry forecast. Could this change? Absolutely! It doesn’t feel likely and we are on the right path for some dry spring weather.

This may bring out some of the cherry blossoms around the waterfront. Keep your eyes open and your cameras ready.

As far as the temperatures go, they’re not going to be very warm on Wednesday. It’s possible that we stay under 50 degrees for the day. That is calling for temperatures 10 degrees below average! That is chilly for March, we should be close to 60. Some models have our temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow. We will call for the upper 40s to near 50 degrees around the Willamette Valley. It’ll be warmer to the south than up north.

It will also be a windy day, with sustained speeds running out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. However, those of you out near The Dalles, could see a strong sustained wind speed out of the west at 20 mph with gusts much stronger. The rain jacket will be useful for the wind too.