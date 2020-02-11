Ongoing winter for parts of US, not the same deal for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re holding on by a thread this winter and you’re ready for spring, you may feel better knowing other parts of the United States have been battling a harsh winter on and off since October (before winter even officially started).

With a towering ridge to the west of Portland until midweek, most of the action is being steered north and east of the Pacific Northwest. While our climate is much different than those states and communities of similar proximity in the interior or eastern sections of the U.S., our winter has either been brief or turned short compared to those in more of a cold/snow prone area.

That is no doubt the case this week as we enter our second full week of February as we hit temperatures near 50 degrees and subzero temperatures and snow are likely for Chicago by Valentine’s Day.

Cold Air Moving South

Creeping Further South

Great Lakes Frigid Temps

For the record, we are still a good month away from the Spring Solstice, so more winter-like conditions are possible for the Northwest. Now it’s not unheard of for us to receive snow now through March and even April, but the probability drops off like a cliff edge and it’s hard to accomplish. Notice below, it’s happened before and it will at some point happen again.

It’s not in the forecast for us this week and we will see about the remainder of February. The last time we had a measurable snowfall in March was 2011-2012 with 0.8 inches.

The forecast for Chicago this week is 2-4 inches of snow with subzero temperatures possible by Friday morning! We can say “no thank you” to that here in Portland, it’s just not part of the deal we’ve made with the Pacific Ocean and mountains in place.