Onshore flow, erratic showers begin the week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are going to wrap up the month of January with passing showers. That seems like it would be a standard event, but after a stretch of 9 dry days, rain almost seems foreign.

Onshore flow will keep the atmosphere cool aloft, allowing for shower development as the day proceeds. This also means the mountains should continue to see snowfall through Monday.

It will be a day that you will want a jacket with a hood to help with the inconsistent passing showers. There may be a moment or two of brief showers, most action happening earlier than later.

Swipe through the graphics below to help make a visual plan for your day. We are expecting around .01 inches of rain on Monday. This isn’t going to be a day that keeps you away from the outdoors. However, if you want to avoid damp ground or a wet commute on a bike, you may want to stick to indoors and car travel. Rain totals will be very scattered today due to the erratic nature of the showers.

Snow in the mountains

A winter weather advisory is in place for the northern Cascades until 4 p.m. Monday. Weather models are projecting upwards to a foot of snow for the ski resorts.

Morning snow should keep the passes snowy for travel up to the mountain on Monday. The continuous onshore flow will help sustain the snow production up on the mountain. It won’t be persistently snowing, but there will be opportunities for snow most of the day. That is great news for the ski resorts that have been missing out on the fresh snow for over a week now.

Temperatures Monday should be in the mid to upper 30s. A few degrees warmer than when we had the clear skies from the bullheaded high pressure that was over the top of us for a week.

Temperatures will not quite make it to the 50s like it did on Sunday. We should hold in the mid-40s for the Willamette Valley. That strong southerly wind from Sunday will also be more of a westerly wind Monday (running between 5-10 mph). Temperatures will be cooler all around the KOIN 6 viewing area. Temperatures topping off in the 40s for most.

We will hold the cooler, below average, temperatures through midweek. Temperatures are expected to warm later in the week back to the lower 50s.