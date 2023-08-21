PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hazy conditions we saw in Portland on Saturday turned into widespread smoke in our skies on Sunday. The Portland metro will start to see some improvements in the early morning hours on Monday. An onshore flow will help move the wildfire smoke out to the eastern part of our state come Monday evening, and that’s when we can expect a big improvement to our air quality.

Just look at the difference in our surface smoke forecast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday –>

Monday morning, the valley will still see widespread haze.

By late Monday night, our air quality should be greatly improved with the smoke moving out east. The gorge will still have hazy conditions into Tuesday.

Multnomah County is under an Air Quality Advisory until 5 p.m. Monday.

But as our air quality starts to gradually improve Monday, we will also enjoy a drop in temperatures. Monday’s forecast calls for the low-80s around the Rose City, while Tuesday’s daytime highs are expected to top off in the upper-70s.

Patchy morning fog and then haze in the skies are the conditions we can expect at the Oregon coast on Monday with highs hovering around the mid to upper 60s.